2026 POLLS: Japan Parties Focus on Measures to Support Daily Life

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--In their campaign for the Feb. 8 general election, Japanese political parties are focusing on measures to support people's daily lives amid inflation.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, have pledged to cut the consumption tax rate on food to zero for two years.

The Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, is proposing a permanent zero tax rate for food, while the Democratic Party for the People is calling for the tax to be kept at 5 pct until wages increase steadily.

Reiwa Shinsengumi is calling for the immediate elimination of the tax. Sanseito is proposing phasing out the tax. The Japanese Communist Party is seeking to cut the tax rate to 5 pct for now.

Regarding how to finance consumption tax cuts, Prime Minister and LDP President Takaichi Sanae has mentioned a review of government subsidies and special taxation measures.

