N. Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched ballistic missiles from an area north of Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan at around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the South Korean military.

According to Japanese Defense Ministry sources, two ballistic missiles were fired from an area on the western coast of North Korea and are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The first missile reached an altitude of about 80 kilometers and traveled some 350 kilometers, while the second one climbed about 70 kilometers during a 340-kilometer flight, the ministry said.

The Japanese government strongly protested to North Korea through diplomatic channels, saying that the missile launches violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and affect the safety of Japanese people.

This is the first time North Korea has launched a ballistic missile since Jan. 4.

