China Spokesperson Raps Takaichi's Latest Comments on Taiwan

Beijing, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's latest remarks on Taiwan, saying that Japan is in no position to meddle with affairs related to Taiwan.

During a Japanese television program on Monday night, Takaichi mentioned a hypothetical situation in which Japan and the United States would take joint action to evacuate Japanese and U.S. nationals "if a catastrophic event occurs" in Taiwan. She said that the Japan-U.S. alliance would "collapse if Japan does nothing when the U.S. military is attacked."

Guo said that Takaichi's remarks exposed the ambitions of Japan's right wing to incite conflict, remilitarize the country and challenge the international order forged after World War II.

He added that the international community should be extremely concerned because Takaichi's remarks are a serious threat to the political foundation of Japan-China relations, as well as to peace and stability in the region.

