Hiroshima Carp Infielder Arrested over "Zombie Cigarette"

Hiroshima, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--An infielder of the Japanese professional baseball team Hiroshima Toyo Carp has been arrested for allegedly using etomidate, a designated drug also known as the "zombie cigarette."

Ryutaro Hatsuki, 25, denies the allegation and claims that he has no memory of using the drug, according to Hiroshima prefectural police sources.

According to his arrest warrant, served on Tuesday, Hatsuki is suspected of taking a small amount of etomidate around Dec. 16 in Japan.

A person related to Hatsuki reported his action to police that day and accompanied him to police on a voluntary basis, the sources said. Hatsuki then tested positive in a urine test, and the substance was later identified as etomidate.

Etomidate, also known as laughing gas, is used for anesthesia in medical institutions overseas. In Japan, the substance was added to the list of designated drugs in May last year.

