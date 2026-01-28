G-7 Finance Chiefs Discuss Supply Chains for Critical Minerals

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers of the Group of Seven major industrial nations at an online meeting Tuesday discussed measures to enhance supply chains for critical minerals.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told reporters after the meeting that the participants agreed to continue talks, also in cooperation with foreign and trade ministers of the G-7 member economies, on diversifying supply chains for rare earths and other important minerals whose supplies are heavily dependent on specific countries.

The finance chiefs shared the view that it is important to demonstrate the G-7 members' cooperative stance, she added.

Katayama also said she told the virtual meeting that it is necessary to work on producing concrete results with a sense of urgency.

Issues related to critical minerals will be discussed also at a meeting of G-7 foreign ministers next week, according to Katayama.

