Japan, Belgium Celebrate 160th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Brussels, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Belgium held the opening ceremony for events commemorating the 160th anniversary of their diplomatic relations at the Egmont Palace in Brussels on Tuesday.

About 250 guests, including government officials, business leaders and representatives from the education and cultural sectors of both countries, attended the ceremony, which featured performances of the traditional Japanese string instrument "koto" and violin, as well as sushi and sake prepared by the chef at the Japanese ambassador's residence.

The two countries have deepened their relationship since signing a treaty of amity, commerce and navigation in 1866. Currently, about 250 Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Daikin Industries Ltd., operate in Belgium.

Many anniversary-related events are set to take place throughout the year. They include a Japan-themed presentation at the biennial Flowercarpet event on the Grand-Place in Brussels in August.

According to Japanese government sources, arrangements are underway for the Emperor and Empress to make an official visit to Belgium and the Netherlands in June as part of their international goodwill activities.

