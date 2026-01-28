Saitama Sinkhole Remains Open 1 Year after Forming

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--A sinkhole up to about 30 meters wide remains open in the city of Yashio in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Wednesday, which marked one year after the hole formed and a truck fell into it.

Restoration work to fix the hole, caused by a sewer pipe rupture underneath an intersection, is expected to take at least five to seven years to complete. Sewage odors and hydrogen sulfide generated in the pipes spread around the hole, tormenting residents.

Business owner Fumie Kinoshita, 56, said odors began to seep into her house, located about 70 meters from the sinkhole, after the incident.

"It smelled bad during the year-end and New Year holidays, and many visitors were surprised," Kinoshita said.

She moved to Yashio from Tokyo about 20 years ago to live in a house with a garden, and moving again is crossing her mind.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]