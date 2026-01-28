Japan, S. Korea Defense Ministers to Hold Talks Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back, in his hometown of Yokosuka on Friday, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

In their meeting at the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Yokosuka base, the two ministers are expected to confirm that their nations will boost exchanges in the area of defense and to discuss North Korea, which has nuclear and missile weapons programs.

Koizumi aims to build trust with Ahn through the meeting in his hometown in Kanagawa Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo.

According to the South Korean Ministry of National Defense, Ahn will visit Japan from Thursday through Saturday. He is also set to visit the National Defense Academy and the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, both in Yokosuka.

It will be the first visit to Japan by a South Korean defense minister since July 2024.

