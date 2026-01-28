Japan Prime Minister's Office Warns of Fake Websites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese prime minister's office is warning that several fake websites pretending to be its own have been confirmed.

Such fake websites, using video clips of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, urge people to enter their personal information, after inviting them to make fraudulent investments, according to the office.

Authorities have already received consultations from people who sent such information.

Financial damage had not been confirmed as of Wednesday, according to the Cabinet Public Affairs Office.

"There are thought to be unconfirmed fake websites," an official at the public affairs office said. "You need to stop browsing suspicious websites and not to enter their personal information."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]