Eastern Japan Railways to Expand Credit Card Payments

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Eleven railway and subway operators in eastern Japan said Wednesday that they will accept tap-and-go credit card payments at 729 stations on 54 lines from March 25, about double the current numbers.

The new payment option will be available at stations across the Kanto eastern region including Tokyo, improving the convenience of passengers including tourists from abroad.

Fares paid with the contactless credit card system will be the same as regular ticket prices and charged in 10-yen increments, said the 11 entities, such as the Toei Subway Line operator.

Six operators have already introduced the system, and five more, including Odakyu Electric Railway Co. and Tokyo Metro Co., will newly participate.

Of the existing participants, Seibu Railway Co. plans to expand the service to all of its stations by March next year. As a result, tap-and-go credit card payments will be accepted at about 85 pct of all stations of the 11 operators.

