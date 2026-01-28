Toyota Recaling 240,000 Prius Sedans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling about 240,000 units of the Prius hybrid sedan to fix the rear door-opening system, according to a report the major automaker filed with the Japanese transport ministry Wednesday.

The recall covers 239,504 units made between November 2022 and November 2025.

In the worst case, the rear door may open automatically while the car is moving due to a short circuit created in the wiring for the door-opening switch by trapped water after washing or heavy rain, Toyota reported.

