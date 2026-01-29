Japan, Canada Sign Defense Equipment Transfer Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Canada have signed an agreement to allow the two countries to export defense equipment to each other, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Canada became the 17th country with which Japan has concluded such an agreement, following the United States, Britain and others.

Japanese Ambassador to Canada Kanji Yamanouchi and Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty signed the agreement in Ottawa on Tuesday, the Japanese ministry said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]