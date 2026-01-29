Sri Lankan Detainee’s Death Could Have Been Prevented 3 Times: Doctor

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Sri Lankan detainee Wishma Sandamali’s life could have been saved at three different times before she died at an immigration facility in Japan in 2021, a doctor said in a court hearing on Wednesday.

Wishma’s death at the facility in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, resulted from a combination of factors including dehydration and starvation, the doctor, Masamune Shimo, said in the Nagoya District Court hearing on a damages lawsuit filed by her bereaved family against the Japanese government over her death.

Dehydration and starvation had reduced Wishma’s blood circulation and led to a vitamin B1 deficiency, which caused her to develop beriberi heart disease, Shimo said, citing diet and nursing records as well as urine and blood test results. He said she fell into shock, ultimately leading to death from multiple organ failure.

Shimo said the first life-saving opportunity was when a urine test showed abnormal values indicating a state of starvation, roughly three weeks before Wishma’s death. “It is standard to perform a blood test and provide an intravenous drip” when such results appear, he said.

The doctor also pointed out that Wishma’s blood pressure had become unmeasurable and abnormal deep breathing was observed two days prior to and on the day of her death.

