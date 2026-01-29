Japan Box-Office Revenues Mark Record High in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Box-office revenues in Japan soared 32.6 pct from the previous year to mark a record high of 274,452 million yen, led by megahit Japanese films in 2025, an industry group has said.

The revenue surpassed the 261,180 million yen logged for 2019, the previous record high under the current format of statistics that began in 2000, the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan said Wednesday.

The revenue growth was driven by the first part of the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle" trilogy, with box-office sales of 39.14 billion yen, and "Kokuho," which means national treasure, with 19.55 billion yen.

They were followed by "Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback" and "Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc," with both hitting box-office revenues of over 10 billion yen.

The Toho Co. group, the distributor of the top four movies, earned box-office revenues of 160.5 billion yen, accounting for more than half of the overall box-office revenues in the country.

