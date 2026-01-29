Bessent Denies Yen-Buying Intervention by U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday denied that the United States is engaging in any dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention to guide the Japanese currency higher.

Asked about the possibility of U.S. authorities conducting such intervention, Bessent said in an interview with CNBC, "Absolutely not."

"We don't comment other than to say we have a strong dollar policy," he added.

Since late last week, the yen has strengthened against the dollar amid speculation about coordinated intervention by Japanese and U.S. authorities.

The dollar briefly hit a three-month low below 152.50 yen in New York trading on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the value of the dollar is "great," a remark taken to indicate that his administration is tolerating a weaker dollar.

