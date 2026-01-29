Japan Police Conduct 13 Undercover Probes into "Dark" Jobs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police conducted 13 undercover investigations into so-called dark part-time jobs through last month, National Police Agency sources said Thursday.

The probes, involving the use of fake identification documents to apply for such illicit jobs, called "yami baito," have led to the arrests of five people on allegations such as preparation for robbery and attempted fraud, according to the agency.

"We have achieved some results, including preventing damage," a senior NPA official said.

"We hope to share our know-how with each police department and improve our ability to utilize" the investigation method, the official added.

In undercover investigations, police officers respond to solicitations on social media and pretend to carry out crimes such as robbery and fraud. As many job offers require applicants to submit their personal information in advance, police officers use fake driver's licenses and My Number cards with false names, addresses and altered face photographs to contact recruiters and pose as hires.

