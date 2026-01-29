Japan Private-Sector Rice Imports Jump 95-Fold in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's private-sector rice imports surged 95-fold in 2025 from the previous year to 96,834 tons as demand for foreign rice was strong despite high tariffs because of surging prices for domestically grown rice, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

Under its minimum market access obligation agreed with trading partners,

Japan imports about 770,000 tons of rice per year tariff-free, including up to 100,000 tons for consumption as staple food.

Rice imported by the private sector outside the quota face a tariff of 341 yen per kilogram.

Private-sector rice imports increased especially in summer amid uncertainties over the upcoming rice crop. Last year's imports included 20,979 tons in June and 26,397 tons in July. Imports fell back sharply starting in September when harvests began in earnest.

