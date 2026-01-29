Japan Man Suspected of Involvement in Laos Child Prostitution Blog
Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly registering a fake address to rent an internet server, with the suspect also believed to be involved in a blog suggesting child prostitution in Laos, it was learned Thursday.
Arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department was Hiroshi Kida, a part-time worker in the city of Kawachinagano in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.
Kida is suspected of providing a fake address and phone number when renting the server on Oct. 2, 2022.
He denied the allegations, saying that he just told his address to a man who got along at a bar in Laos.
According to the police, the blog in question contained texts and photos that suggest child prostitution in the Southeast Asian country.
