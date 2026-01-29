Narita Airport Sees Record Number of Foreign Passengers in Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign passengers on international flights to and from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, rose 3 pct from a year earlier to 2,108,313 in December, hitting a record high for the month, the airport’s operator said in a preliminary report Thursday.

“(The number of) foreign passengers remained firm, especially tourists,” Narita International Airport Corp. President Naoki Fujii said at a press conference.

However, the number of flights between the airport and China fell 18 pct to 2,122, following the Chinese government’s request for its citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan.

In January, the monthly number of China flights had totaled 1,524 as of Saturday, down 27 pct. “The pace of decrease is accelerating,” Fujii said.

Ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in February, he said, “We need to keep a close eye on how the situation develops.”

