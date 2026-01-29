Canon to Promote Vice President Ogawa to Top Post

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese precision equipment firm Canon Inc. said Thursday that it will promote Executive Vice President Kazuto Ogawa to company president on March 27.

The current president, Fujio Mitarai, will step down from the post while continuing to serve as chairman and CEO.

The company will revise its management system in conjunction with the start of its new medium-term business plan through 2030.

"I will work at full strength, using all of my experience to push the company forward globally," Ogawa, 67, said at a press conference in Tokyo. "I am determined to fulfill my responsibilities and work my fingers to the bone."

Ogawa served as president at sales subsidiaries in Canada and Singapore, and at a U.S. subsidiary. He will also become chief operating officer.

