Japan MOF Raises Economic View on Hokuriku, Okinawa

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Ministry of Finance on Thursday upgraded its economic assessment for the Hokuriku and Okinawa regions while leaving its view on the remaining nine regions unchanged.

In a quarterly report, the ministry said that the country’s economy is “recovering at a moderate pace,” adopting the same assessment for the 10th straight quarter.

The January report is based on the regional assessment of economic conditions over the past three months by local finance bureaus reported at a meeting the same day.

The ministry upgraded its view on personal consumption in Okinawa in southernmost Japan but maintained its assessment for the other regions.

A supermarket official in the northernmost region of Hokkaido was quoted as saying that sales of crab and meat rose during the year-end and New Year holiday period while the overall number of items purchased per customer is declining.

