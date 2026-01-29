Toyota Tops Global Auto Sales for 6th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Toyota Motor Corp. group took the top spot in global vehicle sales for the sixth consecutive year in 2025, thanks chiefly to the popularity of its hybrid vehicles in North America, data showed Thursday.

The Japanese automaker's strong performance also reflected the recovery from the fallout of a test fraud scandal.

The Toyota group, including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., saw its global vehicle sales climb 4.6 pct from the previous year, reaching a record high of over 11.32 million units.

The figure surpassed German automaker Volkswagen Group's 8.98 million units.

For Toyota alone, global sales rose 3.7 pct to a record 10.53 million units.

