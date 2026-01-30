2026 POLLS: JIP Vows to Be "Accelerator" in Ruling Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, said that his party will take the role of the "accelerator" in propelling its coalition with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party forward.

Asked in a recent interview about his party competing in some constituencies with the LDP in the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, Yoshimura said that the JIP will appeal to voters that it will be the "accelerator" and "engine" in the ruling coalition partnership.

Mentioning that some within the LDP are against some measures proposed under the two parties' coalition agreement, such as social security reforms and a consumption tax cut, Yoshimura said, "It's important for the JIP to be a driving force of reforms to achieve (such measures)."

"We'll also promote policies that did not make headway under the previous coalition of the LDP and Komeito," he added.

For the upcoming election, the JIP's main goal will be for the ruling camp to secure a Lower House majority, Yoshimura said.

