TEPCO to Reset Start of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Commercial Operation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will reconsider the start date for the commercial operation of the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, the plant's head, Takeyuki Inagaki, said Thursday.

In the evening on Jan. 21, the reactor was restarted for the first time in 13 years and 10 months. But after midnight, an alarm was triggered, indicating a power system failure in equipment that moves reactor control rods. As replacing parts did not resolve the problem, the reactor was brought to a cold shutdown on Friday.

TEPCO had initially planned to start the reactor's commercial operation on Feb. 26.

Inagaki said at his regular press conference that the company will release the results of an investigation into the problem in the "not-so-distant future."

At a separate press conference the same day, TEPCO Representative Executive Vice President Hiroyuki Yamaguchi said that a delay in the reactor's commercial operation is not expected to affect the company's earnings.

