9 of Japan's 10 Regional Power Utilities to Raise Bills in Feb.

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Electricity bills for average households will rise by16-49 yen in the service areas of nine of Japan's 10 regional power utilities for February, according to their announcements Thursday.

The increases reflect the rising cost of liquefied natural gas for thermal plants, as well as reduced government subsidies.

The nine include Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which will raise the average household bill by 33 yen to 7,497 yen, and Chubu Electric Power Co., which will increase the average household bill by 49 yen to 7,159 yen.

Kansai Electric Power Co. is the only utility not to raise its bills.

In February, the four major city gas providers will also raise their charges, by 25-32 yen. Tokyo Gas Co. will increase the average household bill by 32 yen to 5,138 yen. Osaka Gas Co. will implement a similar increase.

