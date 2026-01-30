Japan Struggling to Reduce Rare Earth Dependence on China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan is facing the challenge of becoming less dependent on rare earth imports from China amid souring ties between Tokyo and Beijing.

In its harsh response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's "Taiwan contingency" remarks, the Chinese government has shown signs of restricting Japan-bound exports of the minerals vital for the manufacturing of high-technology devices.

"It's not an easy task to reduce dependence on Chinese rare earths while limiting damage to domestic industries," people familiar with the matter said.

Some rare earths exist only in China, and powerful alternatives to them have yet to be discovered. Taking this advantage, Beijing has won a U.S. concession to reduce tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on goods from China by restricting rare earth exports to the United States. It also suspended Japan-bound exports after a Chinese fishing boat collided with Japan Coast Guard vessels off the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands, also claimed by China, in 2010.

The public and private sectors in Japan have since boosted rare earth imports from Southeast Asia. Thanks to the effort, the Chinese imports' share has dropped from 90 pct to 60 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]