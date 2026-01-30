2026 POLLS: Takaichi's Remarks on Diplomacy, Security Cause Repercussions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on diplomacy and security are causing repercussions ahead of the Feb. 8 general election in the country.

In a television debate on Monday, Takaichi mentioned a Taiwan contingency once again. "If something serious occurs in Taiwan, we must go and rescue Japanese and U.S. citizens," she said. "If the U.S. military operating with us is attacked and Japan does nothing and runs away, the Japan-U.S. alliance would collapse."

Last November, the prime minister provoked a fierce backlash from China when she said at a parliamentary meeting that a Taiwan contingency could be a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense.

China took apparent retaliatory measures, including suspending imports of Japanese fishery products again.

Takaichi later said that she would refrain from commenting on specific cases. Nevertheless, she again mentioned a specific case involving Taiwan again during Monday's television debate. She may have been unable to withhold her true opinion after being strongly urged by an opposition party leader to retract her remarks.

