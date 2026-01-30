420 M. Yen Robbed in Tokyo; Similar Assault Follows

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese and Chinese people were robbed of an estimated 423 million yen in Tokyo on Thursday night, quickly followed by an assault on a different group also carrying a lot of cash.

Both groups said they were trying to take the money to China, according to sources. Police are investigating whether the two incidents, both of which involved a trio of assailants, were connected.

In the first incident, a group of two Chinese and three Japanese people in their 20s to 40s were attacked with what appeared to be tear gas spray in the Higashiueno district in Taito Ward around 9:30 p.m.

The group was robbed of three suitcases believed to contain 423 million yen.

A man who claimed to be the person in charge of the group told the Metropolitan Police Department that their job is to carry Japanese yen to Hong Kong via Tokyo's Haneda Airport and exchange the money for Hong Kong dollars.

