Full Wage Talks Start in Japan with Labor-Management Forum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--A labor-management forum hosted by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, was held in Tokyo on Friday, kicking off full-fledged "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The focal point of this year's shunto is whether pay increases exceeding 5 pct will spread across small and midsize companies, which employ some 70 pct of domestic workers, to bring about stable real wage growth in the country, observers said. In the 2025 shunto, major firms' workers won wage hikes of over 5 pct for the second straight year, according to the Japan Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo.

Keidanren regards pay scale increases as "the standard" for the 2026 labor-management negotiations, Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of the top Japanese business group, said in his opening speech at the meeting. "We hope many companies, including small and medium-sized firms, will raise pay scales."

To achieve across-the-board pay scale hikes, Tsutsui suggested that smaller businesses improve productivity and that major firms work together to have appropriate cost-based pricing take root.

In Japan, pay hikes have yet to outpace inflation, with real wages posting 11 straight months of decline through November 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]