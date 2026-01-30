Child Abuse Cases in Japan Edge Down in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of child abuse cases handled by child consultation centers across Japan in fiscal 2024 came to 223,691, falling by 1,818 cases, or 0.8 pct, from the previous year, the government said Friday.

"The situation remains unchanged, with child abuse cases still high," an official of the Children and Family Agency said, despite the slight decline from a record high in the previous year.

The number of psychological abuse cases, such as terrorizing children with loud voices or threats, stood at 133,024, down 1.4 pct, accounting for 60 pct of the total.

Children witnessing domestic violence made up 60 pct of the psychological abuse cases.

Physical abuse cases, including acts such as punching, kicking or forcibly submerging children in bathtubs, rose 1.8 pct to 52,535.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]