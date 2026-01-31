Chinese Advised Not to Visit Japan after Robbery

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo has advised Chinese citizens again to refrain from visiting Japan, following an incident in which a group comprising Chinese and Japanese nationals was robbed of suitcases apparently containing a total of 423 million yen in cash in Tokyo.

The embassy issued the advisory on social media and said that it has asked Japanese police to resolve the robbery case as soon as possible and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in Japan.

The incident took place in Taito Ward in the Japanese capital Thursday night. The social media post did not mention that the victims included Japanese nationals, while stressing that Chinese nationals were attacked with what appeared to be tear gas spray.

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed strong frustration at Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks last November over a possible Taiwan contingency.

In retaliation, Beijing has repeatedly advised Chinese citizens not to visit Japan, claiming that crimes targeting Chinese nationals have frequently occurred in the country.

