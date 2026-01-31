2026 POLLS: LDP Fund Scandal, Centrist Party Security Policy Rapped on Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--With the campaigning for the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election kicking off in Japan, many social media users have turned their negative attention on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's political funds scandal and the new opposition Centrist Reform Alliance's security policy.

Using social media analysis tool Brandwatch, Jiji Press assessed posts made on X, formerly Twitter, in the three days from Tuesday, when the official campaign period for the election for the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament began.

Of some 5.27 million posts mentioning political parties, those discussing the six policy fields of foreign nationals, consumption tax, politics and money, national security, the Constitution and social insurance premiums were analyzed.

The topic of politics and money was mentioned in 30 pct of all LDP-related posts, higher than the average of 19 pct for all political parties. One social media post said that "zombie" LDP members embroiled in the party's high-profile "slush funds" scandal are "plotting a comeback" as lawmakers, while another questioned whether the party really believes that the money issue has been put to rest.

Some posts referred to policies on foreigners in Japan, with some calling the LDP a "pro-immigration" party. The majority of the X posts about Sanseito and the Conservative Party of Japan were related to policies on foreigners, reflecting the two parties' stances on the matter.

