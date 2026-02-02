Japan to Boost Aid for Town Development Using Historical Resources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese tourism ministry plans to strengthen financial support for town development efforts by municipalities that utilize historical tourism resources in fiscal 2026, which starts in April.

The ministry intends to provide subsidies to a wide range of municipal governments working on projects including renovating old buildings and preserving traditional events.

The aim of the move is to create more attractive sightseeing areas nationwide in order to diversify inbound tourist destinations and curb overtourism in major cities.

Currently, municipalities can receive subsidies if their plans for maintaining and improving historic landscapes involve national treasures or special historic sites designated by the central government and are approved by the ministry.

Plans by 100 municipalities, including Kanazawa, which is known for its former castle site, and Takayama, which is popular for its old township., had been approved as of the end of last month.

