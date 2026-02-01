2026 POLLS: Komeito's Exit from Coalition Puts LDP in Tough Spot in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party is expected to face an uphill battle in the No. 2 constituency in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, in the upcoming general election as the governing party can no longer count on votes from supporters of Komeito, which has dissolved its coalition with the LDP, even though the electoral district is traditionally its stronghold.

In the Feb. 8 election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, 28 of the 289 single-seat constituencies will virtually see a one-on-one contest between candidates from the LDP and the new major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, formed recently by Komeito, which ended its partnership with the LDP last October, and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

In the Yamaguchi No. 2 constituency, one of the 28 districts, LDP's Nobuchiyo Kishi, 34, a nephew of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is going up against Centrist Reform Alliance's Hideo Hiraoka, 72, who is aiming to clinch his seventh term as a Lower House lawmaker.

In the previous October 2024 Lower House general election, Kishi narrowly won the constituency's seat, beating Hiraoka by a margin of 1,724 votes. Hiraoka secured a proportional representation seat in the poll.

