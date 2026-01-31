Afghan Embassy in Japan to Halt Operations Sunday

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Afghan Embassy in Japan is set to halt all operations, including consular services, on Sunday.

The Afghan embassy, located in Tokyo's Minato Ward, has been operated by officials appointed by the country's democratic government, which collapsed in 2021, when the Taliban militant group seized power.

An embassy official said that nothing has been decided about the future. The building for the embassy is expected to be closed for the time being.

In a statement released in late December, the embassy said that it decided on the shutdown after consultations with the Japanese side, while stopping short of providing a specific reason.

Some diplomatic establishments of Afghanistan were closed in recent years due to a lack of operating funds, while others saw their staff members replaced with personnel appointed by the Taliban-led administration.

