Japan, British Leaders Agree to Promote Cyberdefense Cooperation

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her visiting British counterpart, Keir Starmer, agreed Saturday to strategically promote their countries' cooperation in the field of cyberdefense.

They also confirmed that Japan and Britain will hold a so-called two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers within this year in order to enhance bilateral security collaboration.

Takaichi and Starmer agreed to further deepen Japan-Britain relations. This is Starmer's first visit to Japan since he took office in July 2024.

The two leaders shared the view that cooperation among like-minded countries, including Japan and Britain, is urgently needed for strengthening supply chains for critical minerals. They also decided to establish a forum for discussions on cooperation in the space field.

At the start of the bilateral summit, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takaichi said that Japan and Britain have steadily and concretely advanced their cooperation. Starmer stressed that the partnership between the two nations is very profound and based on trust and common interests.

