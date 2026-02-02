Global Efforts to Close Gender Gap "Precarious": UN Women Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Global progress in eliminating gender inequality has been "precarious," while Japan can play a meaningful role in advancing equality, UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous has said in a recent written interview with Jiji Press.

"We see real gains in women's leadership, girls' education and legal reforms, yet they are colliding with a global backlash, shrinking civic space, rising violence and deep funding cuts that undermine hard-won progress," Bahous said.

"We are seeing a stacking of crises that is deepening long-standing inequalities in poverty, hunger, child marriage and violence," she added, citing conflicts and climate change as major factors behind the retrogression. She especially voiced concern over "technology-facilitated abuse," including the spread of sexual deepfakes made with generative artificial intelligence, and called on governments and companies to adopt measures against it.

Japan placed 118th among 148 countries in the World Economic Forum's gender equality rankings last year.

"Japan has established a solid foundation for gender equality in key aspects of life" as the country ranks high in gender equality in the fields of education and health, the executive director said. "By building on its strong foundation, and by working collaboratively across government, business and society, Japan can...continue to play a meaningful leadership role on gender equality, both domestically and internationally."

