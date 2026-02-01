Takaichi Cancels TV Debate due to Hand Injury

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi canceled her appearance in a television debate program Sunday morning due to a hand injury.

In the program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was slated to hold a debate with leaders of other parties ahead of the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The LDP informed NHK on Sunday morning that Takaichi would cancel her participation in the debate program, according to the public broadcaster.

Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she injured her hand during her campaigning activities in the past couple of days and has been receiving treatment. "When I shook hands with a person who supports me enthusiastically, my hand was pulled hard and I hurt it," she said, adding, "I have chronic rheumatoid arthritis, so my hand became swollen."

Takaichi said that a medical officer was urgently called to apply medication.

