Centrist Party Ready to Join Proposed National Conference

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Centrist Reform Alliance co-head Tetsuo Saito on Sunday pledged the major Japanese opposition party's participation in a suprapartisan national conference proposed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"We will actively join" the envisioned conference after the upcoming general election, in order to realize a consumption tax cut and the introduction of a refundable tax credit program, Saito said in a debate program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has shown a plan to launch the national conference within January. But the launch has been put on hold as the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was dissolved for the general election, set for Feb. 8.

Saito said that his party will actively engage in discussions at the conference to help build consensus.

In the TV program, participants, including leaders of political parties, held debates on measures to control inflation and boost economic activities, key issues in the closely watched Lower House election.

