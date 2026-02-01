OTC Sales of Emergency Contraception to Start in Japan Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Over-the-counter sales of an emergency contraceptive pill, aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancy, are set to start in Japan on Monday.

The pill, Norlevo from Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co., has a suggested retail price of 7,480 yen per tablet. Taking one pill within 72 hours of sexual intercourse can prevent pregnancy with a probability of about 80 pct.

In Japan, emergency contraceptive pills have been handled as ethical drugs that require a doctor's prescription. As their effects decrease as time passes after sexual intercourse, however, calls for OTC sales have been strong.

The health ministry approved OTC sales of Norlevo last October.

Only those who take the drug are allowed to purchase it at drugstores and pharmacies. The pill must be taken in the presence of a trained pharmacist who gives an explanation to users. There is no age limit for the use of Norlevo, and parental consent is not required.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]