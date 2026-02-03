2026 POLLS: Japan Ruling LDP, Ally JIP Face Off in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its ally, the Japan Innovation Party, are competing against each other in all 19 single-seat constituencies of Osaka Prefecture in Sunday's general election, the first to be held since the two formed their coalition last October.

In the Osaka No. 5 district, which covers the northwestern part of the city of Osaka, the capital of the prefecture, the choices by the roughly 66,000 people who voted for a candidate from the LDP's erstwhile coalition partner, Komeito, in the previous October 2024 poll for the House of Representatives, Japan's all-important lower parliamentary chamber, may determine the outcome this time.

Osaka gubernatorial and mayoral polls are also scheduled to take place Sunday. The western Japanese prefecture is a stronghold of the JIP, which has its headquarters in the prefectural capital.

Double Election Casting a Pall on JIP

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]