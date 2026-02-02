Indonesia to Use Negative Word to Describe Past Japanese Rule

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Indonesia will use a word with more negative connotations to describe its period under Japanese military rule during World War II in a revised history book its government plans to release soon.

Japan adopted a form of rule bearing the characteristics of colonialism, such as deprivation of sovereignty and economic exploitation, Singgih Tri Sulistiyono, professor at Diponegoro University, has told Jiji Press.

The term colonial rule better describes the actual historical experience, said Singgih, who led the revision of the history book.

According to the professor, the word occupation in the Indonesian language carries positive connotations while meaning something cruel. But the term colonialism only points to cruel nature.

In the current history book, the Japanese military rule is described as occupation, while Dutch rule is referred to as colonization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]