Journalist, Media Personality Morley Robertson Dies at 63

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--International journalist and media personality Morley Robertson died of esophageal cancer Thursday, his talent agency said Sunday. He was 63.

The U.S. native spent part of his childhood in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan. After dropping out of the University of Tokyo, he enrolled in Harvard University and studied electronic music.

Robertson gained public attention for his sophisticated speaking style as a radio personality on Japanese radio broadcaster J-Wave Inc.'s "Across the View," among other programs.

He served as a commentator on television shows, and played the role of U.S. naval officer Matthew Perry, who helped end Japan's isolationist policy in the late stage of the Edo period (1603-1868), in the 2021 drama series "Reach Beyond the Blue Sky" of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK. Robertson also published written works.

