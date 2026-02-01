Voters Seek Diverse Measures in Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Voters in Japan on Sunday listened attentively to campaign speeches by candidates in the upcoming House of Representatives general election while expressing hopes for a range of policy measures as the country grapples with many challenges including soaring prices.

On the only Sunday during the official campaign period for the Feb. 8 election for the all-important lower chamber of parliament, an official from the ruling bloc delivered a speech in the town of Seiro, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

"Prices continue rising, so I want more efforts to be made in the implementation of countermeasures," a local corporate worker in her 50s, who was among the audience, said.

A 75-year-old rice farmer from the town said he has been struggling with issues related to rice shortages on top of high temperatures and water shortages resulting from the summer heat wave.

He said: "Rice prices were volatile in recent years. I just want the prices to stabilize."

