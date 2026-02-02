Ex-Mita Securities Exec, 4 Others Held for Alleged Insider Trading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad has arrested a former Mita Securities Co. executive and four other individuals on suspicion of insider trading linked to a tender offer.

The special squad has not disclosed whether the five, including Tsukasa Nakamoto, 52, former board director and investment banking headquarters chief at the Tokyo-based brokerage house, admitted the allegations against them. They were arrested on suspicion of violating the financial instruments and exchange law.

Around Aug. 28, 2024, Nakamoto allegedly obtained undisclosed information about major motor maker Nidec Corp.'s plan to launch a tender offer for machine tool maker Makino Milling Machine Co., in line with Mita Securities' conclusion of an agency agreement related to the tender offer with Nidec.

Between September and December 2024, before the announcement of the tender offer plan, Nakamoto allegedly conspired with Hironori Matsuki, 44, and Masayuki Kobayashi, 39, both corporate executives, to purchase 329,100 Makino Milling Machine shares for some 2,349.8 million yen.

Makino Milling Machine is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section.

