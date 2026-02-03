2026 POLLS: Calls for Improving Japanese Language Education

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--As policies related to foreign citizens are expected to be a major issue in Sunday's House of Representatives election in Japan, some are calling for improving Japanese language education for the children of foreign residents.

In 2010, Youth Support Center, a nonprofit organization in the city of Fussa, Tokyo, established YSC Global School to provide Japanese language education and support for high school entry for children and young people with foreign roots, tailored to their proficiency levels.

The school offers a total of 14 face-to-face and online courses and annually admits about 250 to 300 children from countries such as China, the Philippines and Nepal. Limited classrooms and instructors, however, hinder its ability to accommodate more students.

According to the education ministry, the number of students requiring Japanese language education reached a record high of 69,123 in fiscal 2023. Meanwhile, local governments are responsible for improving teaching in schools.

"How can we improve a situation in which only demand (for support) is increasing rapidly?" asked Iki Tanaka, 46-year-old director of YSC Global School.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]