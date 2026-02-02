Daihatsu's 1st Commercial Electric Minivehicles Released

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Daihatsu Motor Co. released on Monday its first mass-produced commercial battery electric minivehicles, the e-Hijet Cargo and the e-Atrai.

Daihatsu aims to catch up with industry rivals Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which currently lead the commercial electric minivehicle market, by responding to the logistics industry's demand for electrification.

Minivehicles account for about 60 pct of commercial vehicles in Japan.

Daihatsu President Masahiro Inoue told a press conference that the company could "make a big contribution to decarbonization" if EVs become more prevalent in the sector.

The e-Hijet Cargo is priced at 3,146,000 yen, while the e-Atrai costs 3,465,000 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]