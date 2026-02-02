Japan Retrial System to Retain Appeals by Prosecutors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--A subcommittee of a Japanese government panel approved by a majority vote Monday the outline of a review of Japan's retrial system that would continue to allow prosecutors to file appeals against a court's decision to start a retrial.

The decision by the criminal law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, is consistent with the Justice Ministry's proposal, and the current system will therefore be maintained.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations and other organizations criticized the decision, saying that prompt relief for victims of false charges cannot be expected.

The council will hold a general meeting Feb. 12 and present the outline to the justice minister.

The government hopes to submit a bill to revise the Code of Criminal Procedure to the Diet, Japan's parliament, after the House of Representatives election on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]