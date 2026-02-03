Problems with Mail-Order Drug Subscriptions Rising in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Consumer problems linked to mail-order drug subscriptions are on the rise in Japan, as refund and cancellation conditions are sometimes difficult to understand.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan (NCAC) is calling on people to carefully check contract details before completing orders to purchase nonprescription drugs online.

The number of consultations regarding online drug purchases at consumer affairs centers and other organizations across the country in fiscal 2024 rose 1.5-fold from the previous year to 2,066.

By age group, those in their 70s and above accounted for the largest share of the total, at 57 pct, followed by those in their 60s, at 24 pct, excluding cases for which age information was unavailable.

In fiscal 2025 through March, the number of consultations had already reached 1,481 as of the end of October last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]