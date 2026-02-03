Net Population Inflow into Tokyo Area Slows in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--A net population inflow into the Tokyo metropolitan area slowed for the first time in four years in 2025, Japanese internal affairs ministry data showed Tuesday.

The number of people who moved into Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, which make up Japan's largest metropolitan area together, minus that of those who moved out stood at 123,534, down by 12,309 from 2024, according to the data based on the country's basic resident registry.

As the concentration of population in the Tokyo area continues, however, addressing the situation remains a challenge for the country.

The metropolitan area made up of Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Nara prefectures in western Japan logged a net population inflow of 8,742 last year, up by 6,063 year on year.

The area comprising the central prefectures of Aichi, Gifu and Mie saw people exiting the area exceed those moving in by 12,695. But the net outflow shrank by 6,161 from 2024.

